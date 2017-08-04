Newsvine

Whoa! It's Really Crazy Here in America!

Alas, it's too late for most of us to get out of here. Friends of mine who travel abroad, tell me they aren't believed when they tell people they are Americans, because my friends are not fat.

Funny about there being no "Russians" in West Virginia. I guess they never heard of Slavs who built our railroads, dug our mines, and made our steel like my Carpatho-Russyn ancestors.  

So long, cousin Andy Warhol. I guess you are not American since you were smart and gay -- two things the Trump crowd cannot abide. 

