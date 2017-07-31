The Past 5 GOP Presidents Have Used Fraud and Treason to Steer Themselves to Electoral Victory | Alternet

"People are wondering out loud about the parallels between today’s Republican Party and organized crime, and whether “Teflon Don” Trump will remain unscathed through his many scandals, ranging from interactions with foreign oligarchs to killing tens of thousands of Americans by denying them healthcare to stepping up the destruction of our environment and public lands. "

In this article, Thom Hartman, one of the best minds in America lays it out: Republicans are treasonous. They advocate power by any means. Every Republican president after Eisenhower was elected through devious, treasonable means. Nixon undermined the Paris Peace talks, thus defeating Johnson. Reagan made a back-door in Iran to keep the hostages detained to embarrass Jimmy Carter. A recount of votes in Florida done by a newspaper consortium showed Gore won in Florida, even after Jeb Bush's tampering with voter roles and election access. Republicans are not only crooks -- they are traitors. Need more proof? Trump. They laugh at him -- but never stand up to him.