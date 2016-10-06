Tim Kaine, John Negroponte, and the Priest Who Was Thrown From a Helicopter

The right-wing media is going bonkers, red-baiting Tim Kaine for meeting with a former Jesuit they claim was a "communist." What they leave out of their narrative, is how many innocents were slaughtered while the US pretended that all was fine. The Jesuit in question was brave enough to stand up for the people and was consequently martyred by being thrown from a helicopter. John Negroponte, the cowardly American Ambassador, has endorsed Hillary Clinton. Here we are again. Time Kaine's meeting was brief -- but it was humane. Just the kind of thing that HRC baited Bernie about. both sides are dead wrong. But Clinton could be taking the high road,d, instead of seeking Negroponte's neocon support. Please read the story.