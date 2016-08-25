Why America's Judges Should be Chosen by Citizen Juries

At the core of the corruption in America is the judiciary. It is evident at the Supreme Court where judges hob-nob with elite members of the very same corporations which come before them. It is evident in the stunning revelation by Pennsylvania's AG Kathleen Kane about the vile and evil porn and racist emails sent by prosecutors and judges -- and rewarding her with arrest and disgrace. (NB: NOBODY in PA is arrested for perjury!) Judges are in a race for money for elections. They take money from the very lawyers who stand before them. They are part of the local Bar Association and are beholden to them. Most cases are decided before they even open.

Family courts identify a "target" parent and bring the full force of the law against him or her (usually him) and bring them to bankruptcy and disgrace, just for wanting to be a parent.

There's no way we can stop the corruption in our country if our very courts are corrupt. This article suggests that a jury of citizens selects each judge (several different jury panels will ensure a mix of opinions.) Open hearings on Judge Candidates would be great. Nobody knows a thing about the judges they vote for except the corrupt Bar Association. Please read this article and pass it on!!!

This is a vital first step for reform.