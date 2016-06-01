Carl Bernstein: The White House Is Terrified the Clinton Campaign is in Freefall

Bernstein claims a source high in the WH told him the administration is worried about Clinton's free-falling campaign.

Bernstein: The implications of all of this [the email server issue] are that Hillary Clinton did not want her emails subjected to the Freedom of Information Act or subpoenas from Congress. And that's why she set up a home-brew server. I think we all know that. People around her will tell you that in private if you really get them behind a closed door.

I was in Washington this week, I spoke to a number of top Democratic officials and they're terrified, including people at the White House, that her campaign is in free fall because of this distrust factor. Indeed, Trump has a similar problem, but she's the one whose numbers are going south. And the great hope in the White House, as well as the Democratic leadership and people who support her, is that she can just get to this convention, get the nomination -- which they're no longer 100% sure of -- and get President Obama out there to help her, he's got a lot of credibility, it's an election that's partly about his legacy.But she needs all the help she can get because right now her campaign is in huge trouble...

Makes you wonder what the White House and other "top Democratic officials" know that they didn't tell Carl Bernstein, or at least, what he's not telling us. Maybe this story explains the plan all the networks are alleged (by Chris Matthews no less) to have agreed to -- that they will declare Clinton the overall winner the minute the East Coast polls close in New Jersey, even though (or especially because) the West Coast polls are still open in California, the largest state and one which Clinton could well lose.Put these two things together and it's clear there's now just one goal for "top Democratic officials" including the White House -- to get Clinton across the finish line despite the fact that her campaign is "in free fall" and she's limping to get there. In White House terms, to get her into the convention and get her the nomination, no matter how or under what condition.Two takeaways -- one is that top Democrats know how precarious Clinton's position is. They're not fooled any more than you are. That's worth noticing. And second, the White House and Bernstein are not blaming Sanders. Whoever crafted this message for us is blaming the Clinton campaign only, and by extension, Clinton herself.Again, makes you wonder what they know and if they really know it.