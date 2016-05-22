Hillary Clinton and Threat of World War III : Hillary Demand's Nuclear War, Emails prove it

Hillary Clinton was so proud of her major role in instigating the war against Libya that she and her advisers initially planned to use it as basis of a “Clinton doctrine”, meaning a “smart power” regime change strategy, as a presidential campaign slogan.Hillary Clinton has been an eager advocate of every U.S. aggressive war in the last quarter of a century. These wars have devastated whole countries and caused an unmanageable refugee crisis. Chaos is all there is to show for Hillary’s vaunted “foreign policy experience”.

The situation now is more like the eve of World War I, when great powers were armed and ready to go when an incident set things off. Ever since Gorbachev naïvely ended the Cold War, the hugely over-armed United States has been actively surrounding Russia with weapons systems, aggressive military exercises, NATO expansion.

At the same time, in recent years the demonetization of Vladimir Putin has reached war propaganda levels. Russians have every reason to believe that the United States is preparing for war against them, and are certain to take defensive measures. President Putin’s fears that war will be the result if Hillary Clinton is elected as the next US president are well founded.